Borth lifeboat rescued the crew from a broken-down vessel off the coast of Ynyslas this weekend.
No one on the boat was injured when the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI), based on the village’s south beach off the high street, responded to the incident at 8.15pm on Saturday (30 April).
A spokesperson said: “Borth lifeboat was requested to launch to a report of a 15-foot vessel that had broken down approximately 1 mile offshore at Ynyslas.
“On reaching the casualty vessel the crew established that no one on board required medical assistance and that the two males were wearing lifejackets.
“At the request of the Coastguard, the lifeboat secured a tow to the casualty vessel and took them to a safe location.
“The crew completed the tow and returned to station by 10:30pm.”