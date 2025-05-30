“I arrived in Carmarthen in October, attended all training and I joined Angharad Ward in December. I think initially it was a very different situation for me because I hadn’t worked in any other countries, so all the policies and guidelines were very different. But I am lucky to have such good team working here - all of them are very supportive. They helped me a lot and if I have any doubts, I feel free to ask anybody here and they all support me.”