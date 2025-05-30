Reform UK has its first ever councillor on Carmarthenshire County Council following a by-election.
Michelle May Beer has been elected the new Carmarthenshire County Councillor for the Lliedi ward in Llanelli, after a by-election was held on Thursday, May 29, following the passing of former Local Member Anthony Leyshon.
Cllr Leyshon, who had represented the Lleidi ward as an Independent (unaffiliated) councillor on Carmarthenshire Council since May, 2022, sadly passed away aged 58 in March.
Leader of Carmarthenshire Council Cllr Darren Price said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Cllr Anthony Leyshon and on behalf of Carmarthenshire Council I would like to extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to Anthony’s family and friends."
Results of the by election were as follows:
Michelle May Beer - Reform UK - 568;
Andrew Bargoli - Welsh Labour - 312;
Sharon Burdess - Independent - 116;
Jonathan Edward Burree - Welsh Liberal Democrats - 41;
Wayne Erasmus - Gwlad, Wales Can Be Better – 9;
Alison Leyshon - Independent - 86;
Taylor Reynolds - Plaid Cymru, The Party of Wales - 107;
Richard Williams - Welsh Conservative Party Candidate – 93.
The turnout for the by-election was 33.36%.
