A new peace network is calling Ceredigion citizens to help “build a nation of peace” by attending an event in Aberystwyth.
On Saturday 17 February MP Ben Lake and guests will discuss how to make this “highly militarised nation” into one of peace with the new Peace Action Wales network.
The heddwch ar waith/ peace at work public meeting from 2-4.30pm at St Paul’s Methodist Centre will discuss how to create a warless world via peace building in Wales through trade union involvement and working to end the Hamas-Israel war.
The network formed in 2023 between Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) Cymru and Cymdeithas y Cymod/ Fellowship of Reconciliation to “help realise Wales as a nation of peace” through political lobbying, supporting young peacemakers to enter local government and “charting the pervasive militarism throughout society”.
Sam Bannon, Project Coordinator for Peace Action Wales, one of the speakers at the event on Saturday, said: “People are not aware of the fact that Cymru is a highly militarised nation, from military visits to schools, to the vast air, land and sea area dedicated to military training, to the heavy reliance on arms manufacturers for employment opportunities.
“It is crucial, now more than ever, that we mobilise our economy away from contributing to further geopolitical destabilisation that will intensify with climate change, and towards one that works for both people and planet. “Come and hear, discuss and plan how we can campaign together across different organisations to build a nation of peace and a warless world."
The event will include Jill Evans Vice-Chair of CND Cymru, Robat Idris, Cymdeithas y Cymod, Dr Jenny Mathers, senior lecturer in international politics at Aberystwyth University, Douglas Jones from the Public and Commercial Services Union and Rachel Solnick from Dyfi Valley Palestine Solidarity and Na’amod Jews Against Occuation. The event will be hosted billingually in Welsh/English.