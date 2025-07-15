Reaction to a proposal by Ceredigion Chief Executive Eifion Evans to bump senior staff salaries by £10,000 has been met with anger from residents.

Ceredigion County Council will meet on Thursday to discuss plans to bolster the pay of senior staff at the local authority as part of a restructure of the senior management team.

Chief Executive Eifion Evans, in a report due to be put before a full council meeting on 17 July, said that existing pay scales for senior staff are “no longer fit for purpose”, while hailing the success of the council leadership during the ‘Gold Command’ period where senior officers made decisions without councillor input throughout, and in the aftermath of, the coronavirus pandemic.

A Cambrian News article revealing the plans drew strong opposition online, with readers in disbelief at the proposal.

Mr Evans’ restructuring plan will see one corporate director and the corporate lead officer for schools roles removed from the current structure with responsibilities dispersed among a new concentrated pyramid of three new Executive Corporate Lead Officer roles, underneath Mr Evans and a new second in command Executive Corporate Director role.

While those roles will come with salary increases to a maximum of £123,221 a year under the proposals, the loss of two senior staff positions will see the overall cost in wages of the leadership structure fall by £120,000 a year to £1.83m.

In the latest set of council accounts for 2023/24, corporate directors in Ceredigion earned between £108,000 and £111,000.

The pay bumps for the most senior positions will see a pay rise of around £10,000 a year.

Mr Evans’ pay – which currently stands at £142,141 a year but is set to be boosted by 3.2 per cent for the current year if unions can agree on the terms of a pay offer – will not be affected by the changes.

Every councillor will be in attendance at Thursday’s meeting and the Cambrian News encourages residents to get in touch with their local councillor beforehand to make their feelings known.

Below is a list and contact details of every councillor on Ceredigion County Council.

Ceredigion County Council

Your councillors

Aberaeron and Aberarth

Elizabeth Evans

Mobile: 07775 638625

Email: [email protected]

Aberporth and Ferwig

Clive Davies

Mobile: 07970 980003

Email: [email protected]

Gethin Davies

Phone: 01239 810163

Email: [email protected]

Aberystwyth Morfa a Glais

Mark Strong

Phone: 01970 636578

Email: [email protected]

Alun Williams

Phone: 01970 617544

Email: [email protected]

Aberystwyth Penparcau

Shelley Childs

Mobile: 07949 874166

Email: [email protected]

Carl Worrall

[email protected]

Aberystwyth Rheidol

Endaf Edwards

Phone: 01970 612394

Mobile: 07968 150969

Email: [email protected]

Beulah and Llangoedmor

Amanda Edwards

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 07973 145 790

Chris James

Bus. phone: 01239 710808

Email: [email protected]

Borth

Hugh Hughes

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 07360915534

Ceulan a Maesmawr (Talybont, Taliesin)

Catrin MS Davies

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 07866 452287

Ciliau Aeron

Marc Davies

Phone: 07500381642

Email: [email protected]

Faenor (Waunfawr and Comins Coch)

John Roberts

Phone: 01970617733

Email: [email protected]

Lampeter

Ann Bowen Morgan

Mobile: 07791966122

Email: [email protected]

Llanbadarn Fawr

Gareth Davies

Phone: 01970624929

Email: [email protected]

Llandyfriog (Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn)

Wyn Thomas

Phone: 01239711670

Email: [email protected]

Llandysilio and Llangrannog

Gareth Lloyd

Phone: 01545590298/590772

Mobile: 07855342293

Email: [email protected]

Llandysul North and Troedyraur

Maldwyn Lewis

Phone: 01239 851005

Email: [email protected]

Llandysul South

Keith Evans

Phone: 01559362258

Mobile: 07970261861

Email: [email protected]

Llanfarian

David Raymond Evans

Bus. phone: 07967647311

Email: [email protected]

Llanfihangel Ystrad (Aeron Valley)

Ceris Jones

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 07964257986

Llangeitho

Rhodri Evans

Phone: 01974 298076

Mobile: 07870 604199

Email: [email protected]

Llangybi

Eryl Evans

Mobile: 0797 7700083

Email: [email protected]

Llanarth

Bryan Davies

Phone: 01545580422

Email: [email protected]

Llanrhystud

Gwyn Wigley Evans

Mobile: 07886399410

Email: [email protected]

Llansanffraid

Keith Henson

Mobile: 07970386975

Email: [email protected]

Llanwenog

Euros Davies

Mobile: 07977922532

Email: [email protected]

Lledrod

Wyn Evans

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 07817 592411

Melindwr

Rhodri Davies

Phone: 01970 890437

Email: [email protected]

Mwldan (Cardigan)

Sian Maehrlein

Mobile: 07446 057608

Email: [email protected]

New Quay and Llanwchaearn

Matthew Vaux

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 07931294547

Penbryn

Gwyn James

Phone: 01239 858808

Email: [email protected]

Teifi (Cardigan)

Elaine Evans

Phone: 07974243981

Email: [email protected]

Tirymynach (Bow Street)

Gareth Lewis

Mobile: 07976420885

Email: [email protected]

Trefeurig (Penrhyncoch)

Caryl Roberts

Phone: 07732771116

Email: [email protected]

Tregaron and Ystrad Fflur

Ifan Davies

Phone: 01974 831241

Email: [email protected]

Ystwyth (Llanilar)

Meirion Davies

Phone: 01974 241631

Mobile: 07773 574916

Email: [email protected]