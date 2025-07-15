Reaction to a proposal by Ceredigion Chief Executive Eifion Evans to bump senior staff salaries by £10,000 has been met with anger from residents.
Ceredigion County Council will meet on Thursday to discuss plans to bolster the pay of senior staff at the local authority as part of a restructure of the senior management team.
Chief Executive Eifion Evans, in a report due to be put before a full council meeting on 17 July, said that existing pay scales for senior staff are “no longer fit for purpose”, while hailing the success of the council leadership during the ‘Gold Command’ period where senior officers made decisions without councillor input throughout, and in the aftermath of, the coronavirus pandemic.
A Cambrian News article revealing the plans drew strong opposition online, with readers in disbelief at the proposal.
Mr Evans’ restructuring plan will see one corporate director and the corporate lead officer for schools roles removed from the current structure with responsibilities dispersed among a new concentrated pyramid of three new Executive Corporate Lead Officer roles, underneath Mr Evans and a new second in command Executive Corporate Director role.
While those roles will come with salary increases to a maximum of £123,221 a year under the proposals, the loss of two senior staff positions will see the overall cost in wages of the leadership structure fall by £120,000 a year to £1.83m.
In the latest set of council accounts for 2023/24, corporate directors in Ceredigion earned between £108,000 and £111,000.
The pay bumps for the most senior positions will see a pay rise of around £10,000 a year.
Mr Evans’ pay – which currently stands at £142,141 a year but is set to be boosted by 3.2 per cent for the current year if unions can agree on the terms of a pay offer – will not be affected by the changes.
Every councillor will be in attendance at Thursday’s meeting and the Cambrian News encourages residents to get in touch with their local councillor beforehand to make their feelings known.
Below is a list and contact details of every councillor on Ceredigion County Council.
Ceredigion County Council
Your councillors
Aberaeron and Aberarth
Elizabeth Evans
Mobile: 07775 638625
Email: [email protected]
Aberporth and Ferwig
Clive Davies
Mobile: 07970 980003
Email: [email protected]
Gethin Davies
Phone: 01239 810163
Email: [email protected]
Aberystwyth Morfa a Glais
Mark Strong
Phone: 01970 636578
Email: [email protected]
Alun Williams
Phone: 01970 617544
Email: [email protected]
Aberystwyth Penparcau
Shelley Childs
Mobile: 07949 874166
Email: [email protected]
Carl Worrall
Aberystwyth Rheidol
Endaf Edwards
Phone: 01970 612394
Mobile: 07968 150969
Email: [email protected]
Beulah and Llangoedmor
Amanda Edwards
Email: [email protected]
Mobile: 07973 145 790
Chris James
Bus. phone: 01239 710808
Email: [email protected]
Borth
Hugh Hughes
Email: [email protected]
Mobile: 07360915534
Ceulan a Maesmawr (Talybont, Taliesin)
Catrin MS Davies
Email: [email protected]
Mobile: 07866 452287
Ciliau Aeron
Marc Davies
Phone: 07500381642
Email: [email protected]
Faenor (Waunfawr and Comins Coch)
John Roberts
Phone: 01970617733
Email: [email protected]
Lampeter
Ann Bowen Morgan
Mobile: 07791966122
Email: [email protected]
Llanbadarn Fawr
Gareth Davies
Phone: 01970624929
Email: [email protected]
Llandyfriog (Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn)
Wyn Thomas
Phone: 01239711670
Email: [email protected]
Llandysilio and Llangrannog
Gareth Lloyd
Phone: 01545590298/590772
Mobile: 07855342293
Email: [email protected]
Llandysul North and Troedyraur
Maldwyn Lewis
Phone: 01239 851005
Email: [email protected]
Llandysul South
Keith Evans
Phone: 01559362258
Mobile: 07970261861
Email: [email protected]
Llanfarian
David Raymond Evans
Bus. phone: 07967647311
Email: [email protected]
Llanfihangel Ystrad (Aeron Valley)
Ceris Jones
Email: [email protected]
Mobile: 07964257986
Llangeitho
Rhodri Evans
Phone: 01974 298076
Mobile: 07870 604199
Email: [email protected]
Llangybi
Eryl Evans
Mobile: 0797 7700083
Email: [email protected]
Llanarth
Bryan Davies
Phone: 01545580422
Email: [email protected]
Llanrhystud
Gwyn Wigley Evans
Mobile: 07886399410
Email: [email protected]
Llansanffraid
Keith Henson
Mobile: 07970386975
Email: [email protected]
Llanwenog
Euros Davies
Mobile: 07977922532
Email: [email protected]
Lledrod
Wyn Evans
Email: [email protected]
Mobile: 07817 592411
Melindwr
Rhodri Davies
Phone: 01970 890437
Email: [email protected]
Mwldan (Cardigan)
Sian Maehrlein
Mobile: 07446 057608
Email: [email protected]
New Quay and Llanwchaearn
Matthew Vaux
Email: [email protected]
Mobile: 07931294547
Penbryn
Gwyn James
Phone: 01239 858808
Email: [email protected]
Teifi (Cardigan)
Elaine Evans
Phone: 07974243981
Email: [email protected]
Tirymynach (Bow Street)
Gareth Lewis
Mobile: 07976420885
Email: [email protected]
Trefeurig (Penrhyncoch)
Caryl Roberts
Phone: 07732771116
Email: [email protected]
Tregaron and Ystrad Fflur
Ifan Davies
Phone: 01974 831241
Email: [email protected]
Ystwyth (Llanilar)
Meirion Davies
Phone: 01974 241631
Mobile: 07773 574916
Email: [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.