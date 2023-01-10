The Lloyd George Museum at Llanystumdwy has been forced to close after a burst pipe has caused damage to the building.
Repairs are underway and managers at the site hope to be able to re-open and welcome visitors back soon.
The museum tells the story of Lloyd George, from his childhood in Llanystumdwy to Downing Street and beyond and houses a valuable collection of artefacts including the Treaty of Versailles, costumes and personal items. None of these priceless items have been damaged by the water and museum staff are working hard to continue to safeguard the collection as repair work gets underway.
Lloyd George Museum staff will be contacting the schools and other groups which have arranged to visit the museum directly over the coming weeks to discuss alternative plans.
Every effort is being made to ensure that the attraction can re-open as soon as possible and Gwynedd Council told the Cambrian News it will provide updates on the situation. Any members of the public planning on visiting the museum in the spring are asked to check the council's website before travelling to make sure it is open. Details will be available at: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/Museums.
"Cyngor Gwynedd is grateful for the public’s patience and understanding while these important restorations take place," a council spokesperson said.