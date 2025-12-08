Gwynedd Council’s free festive Christmas parking offer comes to an end this weekend.
Visitors to all of the authority’s car parks have been able to park for free for two weeks this December.
The council provided free parking in all of its car parks from 11am every day from Saturday, 13 of December, through to Saturday, 27 December.
The offer is part of a campaign to encourage shopping locally and supporting the county’s businesses.
Councillor Craig ab Iago, Cabinet Member for the Environment said: "Gwynedd's shops and businesses are a key part of the county's economy and we hope that the offer of parking in the run-up to Christmas will provide a welcome boost.
"This will give residents the opportunity to take advantage of the parking offer and support the range of fantastic businesses that Gwynedd has to offer."
Information about the wide-range of produce on-offer from a number of Gwynedd businesses is available online, on the Snowdonia Mountains and Coast website. Visit www.visitsnowdonia.info/shopping-and-local-produce and you can also follow their social media accounts and hashtags #BuyLocal #SupportLocal to see more about events and evening shopping events over the Christmas period.
This is a campaign in Gwynedd Council’s public pay and display car parks, with fees re-starting from Sunday, 28 December.
All pay and display machines in the council's public car parks will be signposted, so if there is no note, you should check if it is a council car park.
The locations of all Gwynedd Council-run car parks are available online at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/parking.
If you park in car parks owned by other organisations, you should check the arrangements before parking as it is possible there is no free parking available there.
