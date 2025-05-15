Businesses across mid Wales are looking to capitalise on the region’s growing reputation as an astro-tourism destination.
A recent report by Land Use Consultants for NRW has revealed that the Cambrian Mountains and the Epynt Mountain were the darkest landscapes in Wales.
Being so rural and often remote, tourism and hospitality businesses in this part of Wales are best positioned to benefit from the astro-tourism boom.
Food, drink and craft businesses are already capitalising on this growing trend with the recent production and launch of Dark Skies Rum, Dark Skies Preserve and Dark Skies chocolates.
In Rhayader, accommodation owners are beginning to cash in on astro-tourism, with astro-tourism specialist, Serydda supporting more than 25 accommodation providers so far.
For many visitors, visiting Mid Wales will be an astounding experience as both the Cambrian Mountains and the Brecon Beacons offer breathtaking views with even our own galaxy, the Milky Way, visible with the naked eye.
“Nothing beats breathing in the cool mountain air at night,” said Dafydd Wyn Morgan, owner of Serydda.
His company provides 60-minute stargazing sessions to visitors to the area as well as one-to-one and group night photography sessions in partnership with Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.
Recently, Serydda launched the Alyn Wallace Big 5, an astro-marathon of visiting locations made famous by late photographer Alyn, himself a regular visitor to the Elan Valley.
Dafydd believes there's much more to come from the astro-tourism trend. “People want to reconnect with nature,” he said. “By stargazing, they can do that and create mini adventures at night that will leave them wanting more.”
Local mountain bike company, Riding with Pippa works with Serydda to offer astro-cycling opportunities along the Elan Valley Trail at night.
Cyclists enjoy a dark sky spectacular culminating with a visit to the Alyn Wallace Art Installation.