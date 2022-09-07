Cardigan Bay inspired tipple wins top award
GORSE along the coast of Cardigan Bay has inspired a new vodka which has been given the international seal of approval
Following their success at the Global Gin Masters earlier this summer, Eccentric Spirit Co, distilled at award-winning distillery In The Welsh Wind, have added to their growing awards cabinet, with their Cardi Bay Vodka being awarded a Master medal at the prestigious Global Vodka Masters 2022.
Newly released and gorse-inspired Cardi Bay Vodka was awarded a Master medal in the Flavoured/Infused Vodka category of the competition.
The panel of leading spirits specialists awarded Cardi Bay Vodka with a Master medal due to the spirit’s “delicate nose with notes of vanilla and coconut”, with Bernadette Pamplin - chair of panel three - noting that Cardi Bay Vodka is “An easy tipple for a bartender to make tasty drinks with”.
Master award-winning Cardi Bay Vodka celebrates Cardigan Bay and is inspired by the yellow gorse which grows along the Ceredigion coastline, with gorse’s vanilla and coconut aromas specifically influencing the vodka’s flavour profile, aromas of which were recognised by the panel of leading spirits specialists.
Ellen Wakelam, co-founder and director of In The Welsh Wind Distillery, which produces Cardi Bay Vodka and the entire Eccentric Spirits range said: “Being awarded a prestigious Master Medal at the Vodka Masters means so much to us.
“It’s a testament to all the hard work we put in perfecting Cardi Bay Vodka’s flavour profile, and it’s really exciting that our first vodka has been highlighted as a Master award winner by leading spirits specialists.
“Since launching Cardi Bay Vodka in July 2022 we have received endless positive feedback from customers, so we’re thrilled that Cardi Bay Vodka has been recognised on a global stage in this way!”
The Global Vodka Masters 2022 is a prestigious competition hosted and chaired by The Spirits Business with the aim of identifying the global Vodka Masters of 2022. Medals are awarded in each category based on assessments and judgements made during a blind tasting by a panel of leading spirits specialists.
