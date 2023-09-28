The UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund has awarded £4 million to 18 projects in Wales in their latest round of applications, with one organisation from Ceredigion receiving £300,000 from the fund.
Tafarn Cymunedol Dyffryn Aeron was awarded the six-figure sum following its application to the fund earlier this year.
The Community Ownership Fund aims to help ensure that communities across the UK can support and continue benefiting from the local facilities, community assets and amenities most important to them.
You can apply for funding if your organisation, project and the asset you want to save meet a certain eligibility requirements.
The requirements can be viewed in the Community Ownership Fund prospectus on the gov.uk website.
Voluntary and community groups can bid for funding to acquire important assets and run them for the benefit of the local community.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s cabinet member responsible for the economy and regeneration said: “Congratulations to the organisations who have been successful in their application for this fund, the latest being Tafarn Cymunedol Dyffryn Aeron, and Aberporth Community Hall and HAHAV in Aberystwyth earlier in the scheme.
“It’s a great opportunity for voluntary and community groups to receive funding to save assets that would otherwise be lost.
“It’s certainly an application very worthy of submission so I’m encouraging those interested to apply sooner rather than later.”
The Round 3 bidding Window 2 fund is currently open until 11.59am on Wednesday, 11 October.
There are four bidding windows each year, however the expression of interest stage is always open.
The Community Ownership Fund closes in March 2025.
For further information about the Fund or how to make an application, visit www.gov.uk/government/publications/community-ownership-fund-prospectus