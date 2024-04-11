As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Growing Mid Wales has launched a Business Digital Connectivity Survey, aimed at gaining a better understanding of current and future needs.
This initiative is part of the Mid Wales Growth Deal and designed to enhance digital infrastructure and support business growth in our region.
This survey seeks to engage with as many businesses as possible to gather valuable insights into current infrastructure, its suitability for business operations and future requirements.
The data collected through this survey will be instrumental in establishing baseline information and making informed comparisons against future iterations.
Project leaders say: “By understanding the unique challenges and requirements of businesses in our region, we can effectively evaluate the impact of projects delivered by the Digital Programme and tailor our efforts to best serve the community.
“We believe that by actively involving businesses in this survey, we can ensure that our digital initiatives align closely with the needs of the local business community. Your participation is crucial in informing future digital initiatives.”
The survey will remain open until 24 May and all businesses are encouraged to participate, regardless of whether they are a small startup or large organisation.