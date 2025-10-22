TWENTY entrepreneurs have been selected to take part in a new initiative to back their ambition.
Mentera, a company dedicated to supporting Welsh businesses, has announced the official launch of SBARC Ceredigion.
This enhanced entrepreneurship initiative, split into two programmes named Tyfu and Ffynnu, is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund by the UK Government and administered by the Cynnal y Cardi Team for Ceredigion County Council, is specifically designed to provide world-standard support to businesses in the county.
The Tyfu cohort, aimed at individuals with developing business ideas, successfully completed its first residential weekend in Cardigan.
Participants benefitted from immersive workshops and networking, setting the stage for their journey.
The Ffynnu cohort, tailored for established business owners seeking expansion, recently held its intensive kick-off day at Tŷ Glyn, near Aberaeron.
Over the next few weeks, the entrepreneurs will receive dedicated 1:1 business mentorship to drive tailored growth plans.
Mentera also continues to invite applications to the Sbarduno programme, which delivers unique entrepreneurship workshops to young people, and is still open for bookings from schools and youth organisations across Ceredigion until December.
Llŷr Roberts, CEO of Mentera, said: “The commitment we've witnessed from both the Tyfu and Ffynnu cohorts is inspiring. SBARC is not just about local support; it's about giving these businesses the tools, the confidence, and the international perspective - as demonstrated by the upcoming trip to Ireland - to become world-standard players. This is a vital investment in Ceredigion's economic future, and it aligns perfectly with Mentera’s mission to enable Welsh businesses to venture and thrive."
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration, added: " We are committed to fostering an environment where local talent can thrive, and the activities already undertaken by these entrepreneurs show great promise for Ceredigion's economy and its communities."
