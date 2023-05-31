Purple Moose Brewery has raised £1,152 for this year’s Llŷn & Eifionydd National Eisteddfod.
Porthmadog’s crafters of award-winning Welsh Beer, Purple Moose Brewery, recently launched a seasonal special beer, ‘Cwrw Blodwen’, with the aim of donating 20 pence from the sale of each pint to go towards the fundraising of the upcoming National Eisteddfod.
Lawrence Washing, MD of Purple Moose Brewery said: “Cwrw Blodwen has been a tremendous hit with the pubs we supply across North Wales. The waves of passion fruit, peach and pineapple in this one-off Golden Pale has seen punters enjoy over 3,000 litres, selling out in less than two weeks. It’s a pleasure for us to be able to donate £1,152 towards a festival that means so much to the community.”
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts MP, was on hand to receive the cheque from Purple Moose and said: ''A huge thank you to the team at Purple Moose Brewery for their generous contribution to the Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod (Apêl Porthmadog a’r Cylch). The money raised through the sale of 5,760 pints of their special Blodwen Ale will be a huge boost to the local fundraising efforts and is indicative of the fantastic support enjoyed by the festival across communities in Dwyfor.
“As this year’s Llywydd yr Ŵyl, I am heartened by the energy and passion of local fundraising efforts – with community appeals going that extra mile to ensure the success of this year’s festival. Having recently welcomed Purple Moose to Parliament when their award-winning Snowdonia Ale was selected as a guest beer, I know how committed they are in supporting the local community and thank them once again for supporting this year's National Eisteddfod.''