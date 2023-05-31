Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts MP, was on hand to receive the cheque from Purple Moose and said: ''A huge thank you to the team at Purple Moose Brewery for their generous contribution to the Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod (Apêl Porthmadog a’r Cylch). The money raised through the sale of 5,760 pints of their special Blodwen Ale will be a huge boost to the local fundraising efforts and is indicative of the fantastic support enjoyed by the festival across communities in Dwyfor.