With showrooms in Caernarfon and Dolgellau, Ross Hughes Flooring have been covering the floors of North Wales for over 25 years. We offer Carpets, Vinyl, Laminate, Engineered Wood and Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) such as Amtico and Karndean for both residential and commercial sectors.
Through the years
1997
Having worked in the flooring trade for many years Billy Ross and Alwyn Hughes came together to form Lloriau Ross Hughes Flooring.
The first showroom was opened in Llangefni offering a wide range of flooring options with a small, dedicated team of five employees.
2003
Following fantastic growth in both commercial and residential sectors we moved over to our newly purpose-built showroom and warehouse on the Cibyn Industrial Estate in Caernarfon which allowed us to show broader range of flooring options.
2004
By 2004 the company had grown even more and now had a strong fitting team of 16 fitters working through the UK for various big name building developers, various cruise liners, local authority and NHS Service.
2006
We believe in giving back to the community who supports us through supporting local sports teams. In 2006 we also donated flooring to the Hope House Children’s Hospice in Conwy.
2020
We made the decision to open a showroom in Barmouth to service our south Gwynedd and mid Wales customers.
2022
Due to continued growth in the area our Barmouth showroom was moved over to the Marian Mawr Enterprise Park in Dolgellau to a bigger location.
2023
Over the years the company grew and are now a team of 34 bilingual local staff.
We like to say “throughout the years we fitted flooring from Snowdon Summit all the way down to Cruise ships in Europe.”
Our two well fitted out showrooms - in Caernarfon and Dolgellau - provide up-to-date sampling of carpets, vinyls, woods, LVT and natural flooring coverings available to the residential trade, servicing North and Mid Wales.
Lavishly fitted out showrooms for all your flooring needs
Family run business Ross & Hughes Carpets have years of experience in the industry.
Established in 1997 Billy Ross and Alwyn Hughes have seen the company, with its team, grow to be the area’s leading specialist in flooring for domestic and commercial projects.
We pride ourselves in offering an extensive product range and working in partnership and dealing with the industry’s leading manufacturers.
Based on the Cibyn Industrial Estate in Caernarfon our showroom is lavishly fitted out with the latest selection of floor finishes.
Our dedicated team is at hand to advise with the specification, design, selection and installation of your new floor. Working in the residential and commercial markets we strive to provide an exceptional service in every project we undertake.
In order to cope with demand Ross Hughes made the decision to relocate their Barmouth store to Dolgellau before Christmas.
Our new bigger store is situated at Unit 18 Marian Mawr Enterprise park, Dolgellau LL40 1UU.
As well as our usual recommended brands such as Amtico, Karndean and Abingdon we have some exciting new ranges including Invictus luxury vinyl flooring.
• You can make your next project a reality with our affordable finance for flooring.
Spread the cost of your new flooring with our great funding option, designed to give you flexibility and value on all your flooring.
With a Minimum Spend of £600, you can choose to spread the cost by simply paying monthly over 36, 48 or 60 months, or you can BUY NOW PAY LATER with nothing to pay for 6 or 12 months.
Making our beautiful flooring even more affordable.
From peaks to coast
Ross Hughes’ commercial flooring arm have undertaken a wide range of contracts from all over the UK and Europe.
They have installed floors on cruise ships for Stena Line at sea level right up to the peak of Yr Wyddfa with fllors at Hafan Eryri, the Snowdon summit visitor centre. A real coast to peak undertaking.
They are particularly proud of all the work that they did for Watkin Jones over a period of many years.
They are a considerate employer - their workers have been with them for many years so they have a strong skill base of experience.
Now that most of them have growing families they are reluctant to work away from home for long periods and so are seeking to expand their client base here in Wales, particularly Ceredigion, Powys etc.
Clients include
• Gwynedd Council
• Anglesey County Council
• Conwy Council
• Ministry of defence (MOD)
• First Hydro Power Stations
• Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board (NHS)
• North Wales Police
• North Wales Fire Service
• Welsh Ambulance Trust
• Coleg Llandrillo Group
• Bangor University
Nick Millington is the man in charge and you can contact him on 01286 677757 ext 2 or [email protected]
He said: “I joined Ross Hughes as a contracts surveyor in 2002, since then I progressed to being a contracts manager then contracts director and in 2020 I was appointed managing director.
“We specialise in all types of commercial flooring and walling dealing directly with most manufactures, from vinyl, safety vinyl, sports floors, carpets, carpet tiles and hygienic wall cladding.
“We have a extensive client base who choose to deal with us not just on price but because they have the confidence that we deliver to tight deadlines, and offer a quality installation.”
How to get in touch
Caernarfon Showroom
Tŷ Seiont House, Cibyn IND EST, Caernarfon, LL55 2BD / 01286 677757
Dolgellau Showroom
Unit 18 Marian Mawr Enterpeise Park, Dolgellau, LL40 1UU / 01341 281815
Online
Opening times
Monday to Friday - Caernarfon: 9am to 5pm / Dolgellau: 9.30am to 4pm
Saturday - 10am to 4pm