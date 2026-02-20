Joshua Miles, Head of FSB Wales, said: "Hospitality and leisure businesses are the lifeblood of our towns and city centres right across Wales, yet they are being hit with far steeper rates increases than retail. Many are already operating on wafer thin margins and these rises risk closures, job losses and empty properties in town and city centres across Wales. We call on the Welsh Government to include hospitality and leisure in the new retail multiplier to support these vital sectors and to raise the Small Business Rate Relief threshold to £12,000, to match England.”