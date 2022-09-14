“This thirst for adventure and love of engines drove Maki to join the army shortly after his 18th birthday, where he served in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers for eight years. During his time in the army, Maki took advantage of every opportunity to further his sporting career, winning a dramatic gold in snowboarder cross at the Inter Services Championships, shortly before being airlifted to hospital with a torn quad, bicep and snapped tooth. His injuries put him at a disadvantage for the British Championships two months later, where he still managed to come seventh.