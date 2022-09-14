Cafe owner sets up fund to realise son’s rally dream
Blaenau Ffestiniog native Maki Rees-Stavros has his sights set on competing in the world-famous Dakar Rally
A Blaenau Ffestiniog woman is looking for financial help to turn her son’s dreams of taking part in a world-famous rally into a reality.
Mari Rees-Stavros – who runs the Lakeside Cafe – has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for son Maki to enter the Dakar Rally.
Maki, who grew up in Blaenau and is in the process of renovating a chapel there for him and his family to live in, “is fulfilling a lifetime dream in competing in the Dakar Rally 2023 in Saudi Arabia,” Mari explained.
“To gain entry to this prestigious event requires total commitment, great skill and ability, podium results in previous competitions and lots of money!”
According to Mari, it will cost £20,000 – without the cost of the bike.
“Most entrants have a full support team and wealthy sponsors,” she said. “Maki is riding unsupported. He has to ride the gruelling 5,000km and fix any problems with his bike while other riders are resting.
“I am raising money to try to help Maki fulfil his dream. The money will finance part of the entry fee and pay for tyres, parts etc that he will need to complete the race.
“This is one of those rare occasions when a young keen rider from Blaenau Ffestiniog has the opportunity to compete on the world stage with the highest calibre of riders.
“Please help to make this happen. Thank you.”
She added: “Maki’s first memory of the rally was watching trucks race across the desert on TV as a child at his Nain’s house. It must have been a rare occasion for him to be watching TV, as he preferred to spend his time up trees, mountains, or on anything that went fast enough to hurt himself on.
“By the age of eight, he was exploring the Moelwynion on a scrambler, taking engines apart to see how they worked, and competing in various trials and Enduro competitions. The complex Welsh terrain helped turn him into the rider he is today.
“This thirst for adventure and love of engines drove Maki to join the army shortly after his 18th birthday, where he served in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers for eight years. During his time in the army, Maki took advantage of every opportunity to further his sporting career, winning a dramatic gold in snowboarder cross at the Inter Services Championships, shortly before being airlifted to hospital with a torn quad, bicep and snapped tooth. His injuries put him at a disadvantage for the British Championships two months later, where he still managed to come seventh.
“After promotion to corporal and operational service in Afghanistan, Maki left REME but continued his career as a military contractor. In 2019 he relocated to Abu Dhabi to be closer to the desert and compete in various challenges.
“His army background has given Maki the self-discipline to train hard, often completing 240km rides before a nine-hour shift, driving out to the desert before sunrise in order to beat the heat.
A GoFundMe page has raised £590 so far. Donate at: www.gofundme.com/f/welsh-boys-dream-to-compete-in-the-dakar-rally.
