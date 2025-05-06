Police are appealing for help to find a missing Blaenau Ffestiniog teenager.
North Wales Police released the appeal on social media, along with three pictures of the missing teen.
The post said: “We are currently searching for Brandon, 15, who was reported missing from the Blaenau Ffestiniog area on 29 April.
“He is approximately six ft tall, of slim build, with light brown hair, and may be wearing a grey tracksuit.
“Officers believe Brandon may have used public transport to travel to the Aberdeen area on 29 April.
“Accordingly, this appeal has also been shared with our colleagues at Police Scotland.
“If you have seen Brandon, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call North Wales Police on 101 and quote ref. no. 51047.”