Calls have been made to review the Council Tax Reduction Scheme in a bid to make it a better fit for Powys residents.
At a Powys County Council meeting on 5 March, councillors met to formally set the Council Tax which is an annual legal requirement that’s needed before bills can start to be sent out to residents.
On 26 February, the council agreed the 4.9 per cent Council Tax increase for the 2026/2027 budget, as well as cuts of £6m that need to be made in order to balance the books next year.
Finance portfolio holder, Cllr David Thomas said that the “annual billing process” will start to ensure Powys households receive their annual demand in a “timely manner.”
Cllr Gwynfor Thomas said that residents in his ward had spoken to him of their struggles to pay the Council Tax and were just beyond the threshold for receive help from the Council Tax Reduction Scheme which is Wales wide
He asked whether it was possible to review the Council Tax Reduction Scheme and speak to the Welsh Government about it.
Cllr Thomas said: “In England the Council Tax Reduction Scheme revolves around the individual council setting their own scheme.
“There could be an opportunity to treat and support our residents in a better and fairer way.”
Ms Thomas said: “Yes, we can have those discussions at a national level on behalf of the council.
“There are some discretionary elements within the Council Tax regulation, and we do review those regularly and we will have another look to see if there is something further, we can do.
“We appreciate it is challenging times out there.”
She advised residents struggling to pay their Council Tax to contact the council for support.
The report was agreed following a vote.
