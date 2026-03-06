Council tax in Gwynedd will rise by 5.17 per cent.
'Band D' property owners will pay £2,006.11 per year - an increase of £98.62 annually.
Gwynedd Council met on Thursday, 5 March, agreeing a budget of £380 million and a capital programme of approximately £40 million for the 2026/27 financial year.
The council said avoiding cutting essential services for the county’s residents and keeping any increase in council tax bills as small as possible was a priority.
The budget will allow investment in services like childcare, homes for older people, care for people with learning disabilities, and mental health services. For the first time in years, it will also be possible to offer more support to children with Additional Learning Needs and increase Special Schools' budgets.
Cllr Huw Wyn Jones, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: "The council's budget affects all of us.
"We must have money to pay for the services and resources that everyone uses – such as care homes, waste collections and our children's education. We receive grants from the Welsh Government and charge Council Tax for this.
"This year, more money has come from the Government in Cardiff which means we won't have to cut vital frontline services, which will be a relief to the people of Gwynedd, I'm sure.
"Having said that, the costs of things like electricity, diesel, food and building materials continue to rise and there is more demand than ever for our services. As local residents and businesses in the county, we must continue to plan carefully and look after every penny.
"Although we here in Gwynedd have received more than expected from the government, the increase in the money coming in is still not enough to pay for the increase in costs.
"The full council has therefore agreed to raise council tax by 5.17 per cent. For someone living in a 'Band D' property, this means they will pay £2,006.11 per year, which is an increase of £98.62 annually or £1.90 more per week.
"None of us wants to have to increase council tax at all of course, and we have done everything we can to keep this increase as small as possible without punishing people who depend on council services."
Council leader Nia Jeffreys added: "One settlement from Welsh Government cannot make up for years of austerity and cuts to local government budgets.
“Although we have made every effort to keep council tax as low as possible, I am well aware that any increase adds to the financial burden on the people of Gwynedd, especially people who are already struggling.
“If you are finding it difficult to pay your council tax bill, please contact the council's taxation service to see what we can do to help you. In some circumstances, it is possible to make a special payment arrangement or you may be eligible for a discount or exemption. You can contact the team via the council's website or call 01286 682700.
"Help is also available with other living costs”.
Visit the council’s website for more information.
