Calls made to reduce number of ‘disruptive’ jets flying over secondary school

CALLS are being made to reduce the number of low flying aircraft disrupting a Gwynedd secondary school.

MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd Liz Saville Roberts has called on the Ministry of Defence to take steps to reduce the number of low flying Texan aircraft over Ysgol Botwnnog, following mounting complaints about noise disruption by the local school.

It follows a letter by Mrs Saville Roberts to the MoD on behalf of Dylan Minnice, headteacher of Ysgol Botwnnog, regarding military aircraft activity in the vicinity of schools in Wales during the period of GCSE and A Level examination.

Ms Saville Roberts has sought assurances that measures will be enacted to mitigate aircraft noise, having previously launched a public consultation on low flying by military jets in Dwyfor Meirionnydd.

Dylan Minnice said: “We understand the importance of RAF exercises, especially with the current situation in Europe.’

‘Nevertheless, we do not believe that we are being unreasonable in asking them to avoid exercises around the school for a period of about four hours a day for four weeks while Year 10 and 11 pupils sit their final GCSE exams which will have an impact on their futures.’

Ms Roberts said: “Local students have already experienced several years of disruption to their studies from the Covid pandemic and are now faced with further disruption to crucial examinations due to ongoing military aircraft activity.

“Teachers and students from Ysgol Botwnnog have voiced their concerns over the ongoing disruption, and it is disappointing that the Ministry of Defence has not been more receptive to their concerns.

“While the Minister for the Armed Forces maintains that the amount of training is limited to that which is essential, I fear this will provide little comfort to students experiencing disruption to all-important examinations, as well as their hardworking teachers.

“While I have been encouraged by past meetings with the RAF that steps are being taken to equip the Texan aircraft with the equipment to permit over-sea flying, I remain deeply concerned about the impact on local areas.’