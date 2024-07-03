VOTERS across the UK will head to the polls on Thursday for what promises to be an historic election day.
The Cambrian News will have reporters at the counts and will be updating our websites throughout the night to bring you the latest news as it happens.
Reporters will be covering the Ceredigion Preseli, Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr results as they happen, with the rest of the team keeping an eye on the changing political landscape across Wales and the wider UK.
The Cambrian News will be running a liveblog throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing you the local news as it happens from reporters on the scene.
Ceredigion Preseli polls are predicting a Plaid Cymru win, ranging from a narrow 27 per cent of votes win to as much as 48 per cent.
Plaid Cymru are also expected to hold on to the expanded Dwyfor Meirionnydd seat, with around 44 per cent of the vote.
But election night doesn’t always go as predicted by pollsters.
Conservative leader Rishi Sunak is hoping to prove the forecasts wrong by returning to Downing Street and preventing Labour leader Keir Starmer from leading his party to Government.
Our readers will be able to watch events play out in real time with our digital coverage.
Jon Gripton, Tindle deputy editorial director, said: “This is going to be a historic moment.
“Our readers expect us to keep them fully briefed, informed and hopefully also entertained, and our reporters and editors will be right at the heart of the communities they serve, with live as-it-happens coverage.”