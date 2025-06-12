North Wales Police has confirmed that two women have died following an incident at Nant Gwynant in Gwynedd on Wednesday night.
Police were called at 9.31pm on 11 June following a report that one female had been pulled from the water, and another was reported to be in the water at the pools on the Watkin Path.
The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team were dispatched to the area along with North Wales Police, the Air Ambulance and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter.
The second female was pulled from the water, however, despite the best efforts of all involved both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detective Chief Inspector Andy Gibson of North Wales Police said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families and friends of both women.
“An investigation to establish what happened is now underway. We are appealing for anyone who may have been walking in or around the Watkin Path area between 6pm and 9pm last night, they are urged to contact us via the website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 25000480868.”
The Coroner has been informed.
