The British Holiday & Home Parks Association says it is gravely disappointed by the decision of the Senedd this week to impose a tourism tax on visitors to Wales.
The association's director-general Debbie Walker says the new law will have many unintended consequences, and risks damaging rural and coastal economies throughout the country.
She says that demanding a levy from adult visitors making overnight stays on campsites and parks in Wales will pose a threat to many of their futures.
The tax would also, says Debbie, have a knock-on effect on the many businesses which rely on the tourism industry such as pubs, shops, cafes and visitor attractions.
Many of these, she points out, are smaller family-owned enterprises like holiday parks which sustain thousands of jobs in areas of Wales where few other employment opportunities exist.
A tourism levy would also impose a "grossly unfair" financial burden on price-sensitive families seeking an affordable holiday in Wales of the type which parks have traditionally offered.
Debbie says that while tourism taxes may be a well-intentioned way to generate local revenues, they are self-defeating and pitted with unintended consequences:
"One of these will inevitably be a rise in wild camping which will mean local councils having to deal with litter and human waste in parts of Wales's most beautiful countryside," she said.
"A tourism tax will also place a huge administration burden on holiday parks, forcing them in some cases to raise prices in order to cover the costs of implementing the levy.
"But our main concern is that this is a tax on the traditional family holiday which many people already struggle to afford, but see as essential to their physical and mental wellbeing.
"Larger families with children will be especially hard hit, and are likely to make some parents think twice about enjoying a break in Wales and to seek out other UK destinations.
"The levy will also make the prospect of an overseas holiday even more appealing as many of our European competitors have VAT set at around half of our 20% rate," said Debbie.
BH&HPA says it will now initiate an "urgent lobby" of regional councils in Wales, all of which have the option of deciding whether or not to impose the visitor charge.
