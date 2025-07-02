“Robust, evidence-led policymaking is vital, especially when rural communities and the wider visitor economy are already under immense strain. Policies like this could potentially have long-lasting and damaging consequences, as we saw with the 182-day rule, which was intended to target second homes. Instead, we are already seeing the evidence that it is harming genuine tourism businesses and farming families across Mid Wales, which the sector had previously warned was a likely outcome of the policy.