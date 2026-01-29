Technical issues need to be resolved with the NHS Wales app so that Powys patients can use it to access health services in England.
A Powys Teaching Health Board meeting heard on 28 January that the Audit, Risk and Assurance committee “wanted to alert the board to ongoing concerns about the compatibility of the NHS Wales app, specifically regarding cross border functionality.”
Committee chair Steve Elliot said: “A recent extension of the app to include hospital appointments does not appear to cover appointments in English hospitals.
“The committee was concerned that this disadvantages our population when accessing services in England.
“At present there is no timescale for resolution.”
The committee agreed to “explore this issue further” and provide updates to the board.
