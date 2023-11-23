Theatr Felinfach hosted a Carers Rights Day for unpaid carers across Ceredigion to take part in workshops and learn about the support available to them.
Carers Rights Day is an annual awareness-raising campaign to help carers find out about their rights and help them access the help they are entitled to. Unpaid carers provide unpaid care by looking after a family member, friend or partner who is ill, frail, disabled or struggling with mental health, drugs, or alcohol.
Unpaid carers from around the county attended the event to hear from eight key speakers, participate in Hywel Dda ‘Be Well’ workshops, receive support and advice from a range of information stalls and participate in arts and crafts and relaxation sessions.
Cllr Carl Worrall, Ceredigion County Council's Carers Champion, took to the stage to share his own experience of being an unpaid carer and to thank the unpaid carers for their commitment. He also acknowledged the hard work of carers highlighting their valuable contribution to society, stating ‘’the care provided by unpaid carers in Wales saves the Welsh economy £8.1 billion annually’’.
Cllr Worrall and the council's Carers and Community Support Team would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the organisations who attended on the day and particularly to Dwynwen and the team at Theatr Felinfach.
If you are an unpaid carer and would like to find out what support is available, contact the Carers and Community Support Team on 01545 574200 or via email: [email protected] or [email protected]