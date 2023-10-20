RESIDENTS in mid Wales are being urged to stay indoors as police say they have received multiple reports of vehicles getting stranded due to flood water.
Dyfed-Powys Police says this afternoon released a statement warning motorists not to drive through flood water as Storm Babet sweeps over the UK.
A police spokesperson said: "We are getting multiple reports of vehicles getting stranded due to flood water on roads between Newtown, Welshpool, Llanidloes and Llandinam.
"Please DO NOT drive through flood water due to the dangers."
Powys County Council has also issued a warning, urging residents to remain indoors.
The council said: "Powys County Council is urging residents to remain indoors as it deals with the impact from Storm Babet.
"The county has been hit hard over the last several hours with many roads becoming impassable due to flooding.
"Storm Babet has had a major impact in the county with roads impassable due to flooding and some towns and villages being cut off due to flood water.
"Staff are working extremely hard to deal with the impact. However, we would urge residents to remain indoors and do not travel unless it is vital."
Mid and West Wales Fire Service said it is currently extremely busy.
In a social media post, the fire service said: "Several Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews are currently extremely busy responding to a variety of flooding-related incidents, including cars stuck in floodwater.
"The service is reminding all road users of the dangers of entering flooded roads in any vehicle, the water can often be deeper and faster-flowing than people may realise. Journeys should be planned beforehand, with alternative routes identified if needed."
Traffic Wales says the A458 between Llanfair Caereinion and Welshpool is currently closed.
At 4.24pm this afternoon, they said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances the diversion route #A458 is now closed between Llanfair Caereinion and Welshpool due to adverse weather conditions."