Extra time is wanted by an energy firm to find out if the wind near Llangurig is strong enough to drive the turbines to produce energy at a couple of potential windfarms there.
Alasdair Adey of both Rhiwlas Energy Ltd and Banc Du Energy Park Ltd has submitted a pair of planning applications to Powys County Council asking for weather masts at both sites to be given a two-year time extension.
Rhiwlas Energy and Banc Du Energy Park are the development companies for two wind turbine projects by Bute Energy in the Llangurig area.
Planning permission for both weather masts was given by Powys county planners in September 2022 – but only for a three-year period.
A condition attached to the planning permission said that they should both be dismantled and the land restored to its former condition by the end of September 2025.
Last summer the company had submitted planning applications to “vary” this condition and have it removed.
But during talks with Powys planners, the applicant was told that full planning applications for the time extensions was needed.
A decision on both applications is expected by 16 January.
The development at Rhiwlas, which is 1.3 kilometres to the south east of Llangurig, is for 13 advanced wind turbines and could create enough energy to power 79,000 homes a year.
While Banc Du is two kilometres to the north of Llangurig and is for six advanced wind turbines, which could create enough energy to power 40,000 homes a year.
Both these applications are being treated as Developments of National Significance (DNS) and will be processed by Welsh Government planning inspectors at PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales).
Planning inspectors would make a recommendation on the proposals and the eventual decisions will be taken by a Welsh Government minister.
