CEREDIGION and Powys have the most dangerous roads in Wales, according to a new study.
The research by road safety technology providers at Road Angel compared the total number of road casualties in each local authority in 2021 with each area's population to reveal the rates of deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people.
Powys is the local authority with the highest rate of dangerous collisions, with a rate of 291.3 per 100,000 people.
Ceredigion ranks second out of the most dangerous routes across Wales, with 285.9 deaths/serious injuries per 100,000 motorists - a significantly higher statistic that Pembrokeshire which follows in third place.
The North West is another region where motorists are more likely to be involved in a collision, with Gwynedd and Conwy making the list.
Denbighshire in the North East of Wales also experiences high rates of death or serious injuries on the roads, ranking fifth out of the ten worst local authorities.
Most dangerous roads in Wales
Deaths of serious injuries per 100,000 people
1 Powys 291.3
2 Ceredigion 285.9
3 Pembrokeshire 245.8
4 Carmarthenshire 204.6
5 Denbighshire 180.1
6 Monmouthshire 171.7
7 Gwynedd 161.4
8 Conwy 155.9
9 Newport 152.2
10 Blaenau Gwent 140.3
Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel said: “This latest data reveals those areas and local authorities across Wales, which have seen the highest numbers of deaths or serious injuries amongst motorists.
“Local authorities in the south make up the majority of the top 10 areas, along with more rural areas. But that doesn’t mean that all other motorists across Wales shouldn’t drive with caution.
“Whenever you’re behind the wheel you should be driving with care, but especially during the Spring showers we’re beginning to see where a vehicle’s stopping distance is increased from 2 seconds to 4 seconds.
“With an average number of 198.9 deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people across these top 10 regions, we’re urging motorists to stay safe on the roads and abide by the rules of the Highway Code.”