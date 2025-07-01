HAHAV Ceredigion can start the second phase of development at Plas Antaron, Aberystwyth, following significant funding from Welsh Government.
The charity has been fundraising to safeguard and develop its services for the future. A key part of that work is the development of Plas Antaron in Aberystwyth as a Living Well Centre.
Having already secured funding from The National Lottery, Moondance charity and the UK SPF fund, there was still a significant shortfall, but Welsh Government support means building work can go ahead.
Announcing funding of £237,000, Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, said: “HAHAV Ceredigion has been delivering crucial work across the county for a decade. As a volunteer-led organisation it is to be commended for supporting people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.
“I recently had the pleasure of visiting Plas Antaron and saw first-hand the services and support available. I am delighted to be able to announce this funding, which will allow the charity to realise its vision for the Living Well centre.”
Work includes installing an elevator to improve access, new toilets, infrastructure and service upgrades.
HAHAV Ceredigion Chair Gwerfyl Pierce Jones said: “We greatly appreciate the support of Welsh Government, alongside our other funders in ensuring this next step will go ahead. This will drastically improve facilities and is an important step towards realising our goal of providing a day hospice for patients.
“The development of the Living Well Centre, coupled with our expanding work delivering hospice at home services across Ceredigion, will help us support those in greatest need, allowing us to offer tailored and practical assistance to many clients.”
Work is scheduled to begin in August and will take approximately seven months. During this period, HAHAV Ceredigion will move to St David's Church, Bath Street, Aberystwyth. The charity thank the chapel elders for their generosity.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.