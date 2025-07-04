Senior Ceredigion councillors have again backed the purchase of a new “asset” for the authority, but again details of what it is or how much it will cost or if it relates to a previously supported scheme have been kept from the public.
At the 1 July meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet, members supported a recommendation to support “the acquisition of a new asset” for the authority.
A report for members said: “Assessments are on-going on a range of assets, and the asset under consideration in this report has been assessed by the panel and submitted to the Development Group recommending its purchase, that would support the development of a strategic project included within one of the county’s placemaking plans.
“The purchase of the asset, if approved, would be supported by Welsh Government funding that has already been agreed.
“As the details of the sale, including the asset and its market value are currently commercially sensitive, the details of the asset and the agreed sale price are included in an exempt report.”
It is not known, due to the item being exempt, if it is different to, or relates to, a “strategic asset” purchase backed in June.
The actual details of what that entails were kept from the public, the details only available for members, with strict warnings issued about disclosing information; the actual decision made after the press and public were excluded from the meeting.
A report at the June meeting, which had very similar wording to the latest call, said: “The Cabinet’s approval is sought for the acquisition of a new strategic asset for Ceredigion County Council, that aligns with each of Ceredigion County Council’s four Corporate Strategy Goals.
“The purchase of the asset, if approved, would be supported by a Welsh Government loan. As the details of the sale, including the asset and its market value are currently commercially sensitive, the details of the asset and the agreed sale price are included in an exempt report.”
That sparse report provided little further detail but makes tentative hints about it being part of a wider project.
It also said the exempt report contains details of the financing of the loan and exit strategy, representing an undisclosed figure.
At that meeting, members were warned that any disclosure or publishing of ‘sensitive’ information relating to the acquisition of the – as yet unnamed – asset would be considered as a breach of their code of conduct.
After the details were kept private, members authorised the purchase of the asset, and agreed a further report be received following completion of the legal agreement to purchase it, to provide the public with more detail around the acquisition.
At the July meeting, members backed the latest “asset” call which it said “will provide a revenue income for Ceredigion County Council, and enable the further development of a wider asset,” with members again agreeing a further report be received following completion of the legal agreement to purchase it, to provide the public with more detail around the acquisition.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.