If you find yourself in need of a pharmacy over Christmas and New Year, here are the opening times for ones that will be open in Ceredigion.
On Christmas Day in Ceredigion you can go to New Heights Pharmacy, Talybont, from 10am-1pm, Penrhyn Pharmacy, Aberporth, 1pm-3pm or Allied, Llandysul, 2pm-5pm.
On Boxing Day, Boots in Aberystwyth will be open from 10am-4pm, Penrhyn, Aberporth from 1pm-3pm and Allied, Llandysul, 10am-1pm.
On New Year’s Day, New Heights Pharmacy, Talybont opens will open from 10am-1pm. Penrhyn, Aberporth, 1pm-3pm and Allied, Llandysul, 2pm-5pm.
