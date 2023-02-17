Letter to the Editor: Regarding that 7.3 per cent tax hike for Ceredigion (Cambrian News, 1 February). It always amazes me when it comes to the time when us ordinary folk have to dig into their pockets. This year, everyone is shocked by the massive increase of 7.3 per cent when a lot of Ceredigion residents’ pockets are already empty.
It’s so annoying when we read that the CEO of Ceredigion County Council has had a £20,000 approximate pay increase over the last two years and that councillors are getting a 4.6 per cent increase too.
How is the county council going to explain to people who are already struggling — or to others like nurses, ambulance staff and emergency workers — some of whom go to food banks to survive.
The council sold off quite a lot of its estates has staff who still work from home, and has an empty office building in Aberystwyth.
What is this doing to the e of staff still working from home as a result of Covid-19 and, as a result people can’t go face to face at Canolfan Rheidol.
To be honest, I’ve talked to a lot of people that were happy to be able to get the excellent help from the reception staff who, in most cases, would resolve their concerns.
A 7.3 per cent hike? I rest my case.
Ray Blackburne,
Penparcau