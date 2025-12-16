Calls have been made for a Welsh Government feasibility study to protect schoolchildren crossing a busy road in Gwynedd.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor is calling on the Welsh government to begin work to improve public safety between the village of Trawsfynydd and homes at Steshon, a part of Trawsfynydd where schoolchildren and pedestrians are currently forced to cross the busy A470.
The A470 is notorious for speeding cars, creating a serious safety risk for pedestrians, particularly young people walking to and from Ysgol Bro Hedd Wyn. Local concerns have grown over the lack of a safe pedestrian crossing on this stretch of road.
Mr ap Gwynfor’s call has been echoed by local county councillor Elfed Roberts, who has stressed the urgent need for action to protect pedestrians. He and Mr ap Gwynfor both believe that installing an island crossing would improve safety and make it easier for pedestrians to navigate the busy road.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “There are pupils living in Steshon, a part of Trawsfynydd, on one side of the road, having to cross a very dangerous road to go to school.
“I'm not an engineer, but I can see that there's a possibility to put islands in that road to make it safer for crossing, but we need to have a feasibility study of what is possible.
“So, may I ask for a statement on that from the Cabinet Secretary for transport, please?”
Trawsfynydd councillor Elfed Roberts added: “Local people are very concerned about the lack of a safe crossing, and it’s particularly alarming for children who have to cross this dangerous road just to get to school in Trawsfynydd.
“The road is dangerous, with eleven junctions within a single mile and there have been many fatal and serious accidents over the years.
“I have long campaigned on this issue, yet there has been no real progress, despite repeated representations to the authorities.
“A feasibility study is the first step towards delivering a practical solution, such as an island crossing, that will make this route safer for everyone.
“I urge Welsh Government and the Trunk Road Agency to heed local calls for action and work with local partners to address this pressing safety issue before lives are put at further risk.”
Mr ap Gwynfor added: “This is not just about convenience – it’s about preventing a potential accident. Every day, children and families are forced to take their lives in their hands crossing one of the busiest and most dangerous stretches of road in our area.
“The fact that there are 11 junctions within a mile only adds to the risk. We need action from Welsh Government and the Trunk Road Agency.
“Local people have been clear: they want a safe crossing. Delaying any longer is simply not an option.”
Responding, Minister Jane Hutt said: “This is something that the Cabinet Secretary for Transport will, I know, look at with his officials in terms of the response to the pressures at that point.”
