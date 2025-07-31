Ceredigion County Council has made improvements in Adult Social Services since areas of concerns were highlighted in 2023, a Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) has found.
The council welcomed the findings of the latest improvement check by CIW which commended the council’s commitment to person-centred care, strong leadership, and a clear vision for continuous improvement.
CIW noted that the Council is “working constructively to improve outcomes for people who use services” and has made “positive progress in key areas”.
CIW said “there is a strong foundation and a clear trajectory for improvement in the local authority with recognition of the need for continued focus on embedding good practice consistently across services.”
“Leadership within social services is both visible and responsive, fostering a culture of well-being and professional growth,” the report said.
CIW identified more areas that require improvement, including that the local authority “must ensure people receive the same standard of service, regardless of where they live, to ensure fairness and equality for those in need of care and support”.
The report found that the annual director report has been “significantly delayed again for 2024-25” while the council “should work with the local health board to better understand and address how reduced co-location and changes to multi-disciplinary working are affecting the quality and coordination of care and support for people.”
CIW said it “expects the local authority to consider the areas identified for improvement and take appropriate action to address and improve these areas.”
Cllr Alun Williams, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Through Age Wellbeing, said: "We are very pleased with the progress recognised by CIW and the impact of our Through Age Wellbeing model.
“It’s a testament to the dedication of our teams and their commitment to supporting people to live well, independently, and with dignity."
