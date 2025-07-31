An Aberystwyth secondary school is making progress on its safeguarding culture and how it deals with alleged bullying, education watchdogs have said following an inspectors’ visit.
An Estyn report released in the summer of 2022 following a visit to Penglais School in Aberystwyth found that while the school has “suitable processes for pupils to report concerns about their well-being” and staff “keep detailed records of all serious behavioural incidents and bullying incidents”, “the school does not always communicate well enough with parents and pupils on how incidents of poor behaviour or alleged bullying are addressed.”
That report, which praised multiple aspects of the school including learning, staff and leadership, found that “most pupils feel safe and secure in school and feel well cared for by staff” and that “many pupils feel that they are free from bullying and know where to go if they need support.”
“However, a minority say that they do not always feel that the school encourages pupils to respect all people, taking account of their race, gender, sexuality, religion, background or disability,” the report added.
“A few pupils feel that the school does not deal well enough with incidents of bullying.”
Since that core inspection, inspectors have visited the school to check on progress, and following a visit earlier this month said that school leaders have “focused on refining the schools’ processes to strengthen the safeguarding culture.”
A report from the July visit said: “Through honest reflection they have identified the areas needing improvement in this area and have worked on improving communication with pupils and parents in particular.
“It was interesting to hear how the school has used professional learning to develop staff understanding around aspects of well-being such as conflict, bullying and diversity and equality.
“Leaders at all levels have developed clearer lines of communication through providing timely feedback to parents when incidents occur, workshop opportunities for parents, as well as weekly positive phone calls.
“The school has also focused on developing its outreach work.
“This includes staff working closely with families in partner primary schools and in the community hubs to support and develop their understanding of well-being issues.
“It was interesting to hear that leaders feel that this is starting to have a positive impact on parents’ engagement with the school.
“The school has developed its provision for personal and social education through a research-based approach.
“There is now an up-to-date curriculum offer which is delivered through well-being lessons for Years 7 to 11, assemblies and form tutor time sessions.
“This provision continues in the sixth form with the enrichment programme offer.
“The delivery and content is supported by external providers such as Brooke, PSE Association, NSPCC, and the police.
“Leaders adapt the curriculum in response to pupils’ needs.
“The work is supported by a programme of professional learning to develop staff’s knowledge, understanding and confidence to deliver this work.
“It was pleasing to hear that pupils we met during the visit value the well-being curriculum offer and feel well supported.”
