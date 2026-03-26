The SBARC Ceredigion programme has come to an end following a successful period of support for entrepreneurs, small businesses and creative communities across the county.
Throughout the programme, SBARC Ceredigion helped to ignite business ambition across the county by supporting 140 future entrepreneurs, providing direct business support to 36 enterprises, and enabling 41 businesses to adopt new technologies or processes.
The support delivered clear, tangible outcomes, with 18 enterprises introducing a new or improved product or service, 14 businesses engaging with new markets, 12 enterprises reporting improved productivity, and 4 new businesses being created as a direct result of the programme.
Community engagement was a central part of SBARC Ceredigion, with seven local events and activities delivered, including business tours, interactive workshops and inspirational sessions aimed at young people.
Workshops were held in schools and youth settings across Ceredigion, including Ysgol Penglais, Ysgol Bro Teifi, Aberaeron Explorer Unit, Theatr Felin-fach, and Ceredigion YFC’s Youth Forum, encouraging young people to explore business ideas and consider creative and entrepreneurial career pathways.
SBARC Ceredigion is an advanced entrepreneurship programme funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UK Government) and administered by the Cynnal y Cardi team on behalf of Ceredigion County Council.
Commenting on the programme, Eirwen Williams, Director of Service Delivery at Mentera, said: “SBARC Ceredigion has demonstrated just how powerful targeted, practical support can be. We’ve seen confidence, creativity, and ambition grow among future entrepreneurs and established businesses alike, helping to lay strong foundations for Ceredigion’s local economy.”
Tomoko Otani, a SBARC Ceredigion participant, added: “Taking part in the SBARC programme helped turn my business idea into something real. The support encouraged me to take practical steps, develop my business plans, and explore how my work could create positive social impact.”
The programme has supported a total of 140 future entrepreneurs to date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.