An Aberystwyth schoolgirl has cut the ribbon on a new Tŷ Hafan shop that has opened its doors in Lampeter.
Tŷ Hafan staff, volunteers and supporters came together in Lampeter on Saturday morning, 14 December, to celebrate the opening of the charity’s new shop in the town.
Local family 18-month-old Nel Humphreys, her big sister Maisie, 10, and their parents Cerys and Andrew were guests of honour at the opening ceremony which will start at 10.30am.
The family, from Aberystwyth, have been supported by Tŷ Hafan for the past year as Nel was born with the rare condition Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome.
“Tŷ Hafan is the first organisation we’ve found that is consistent and 100% there for us,” says Cerys. “And Tŷ Hafan really cares about Maisie as well. When we first accessed support from Tŷ Hafan it was such a relief to be a part of something so special.”
Melanie Sage, Head of Retail for Tŷ Hafan will then open proceedings at 11am to be followed by a brief testimonial from Cerys Humphreys about the life-changing support that she and her family receive from Tŷ Hafan. Maisie and Nel Humphreys will then cut the ribbon and Tŷ Hafan’s new shop will be formally declared open for business.
Maree Thomas, Regional Sales Manager for Tŷ Hafan, said: “We are very excited to open our new, larger store in Lampeter and very much looking forward to welcoming existing and new customers and supporters alike.
“When a child’s life will be short, Tŷ Hafan will walk alongside that family throughout that child’s life, death and beyond. Every single person who shops with us, donates their preloved items to us and volunteers for in our lovely new Lampeter shop will be directly helping us to do this.”