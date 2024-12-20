The funeral of Aberystwyth businessman, Anthony Richards, will take place on 4 January.
The owner of Anthony Motors in Llanbadarn has died, aged 68.
Paying tribute to their owner, staff said: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our beloved owner and friend, Anthony Richards, who passed away on Thursday, 5 December, 2024, following a short illness.
“All of us at Anthony Motors are devastated at his sudden loss. We will all miss him more than words can express. Anthony thought of all of us as his family, a feeling echoed by the entire company.
“Anthony’s funeral will be held at Aberystwyth Crematorium on Saturday, 4 January 2025 at 1pm, for those that wish to attend.”