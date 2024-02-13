FARMERS in Ceredigion are being encouraged to attend a meeting later this month to discuss the controversial Sustainable Farming Scheme consultation.
NFU Cymru members in Ceredigion are invited to a county meeting at the Llanina Arms in Llanarth at 7.30pm on Wednesday, 28 February.
The Sustainable Farming Scheme proposal from the Welsh Government would mandate that farmland have 10 per cent of tree cover if farms were to receive funding.
The scheme has been met with concern and anger from the agricultural industry, with around 3,000 farmers gathering in Carmarthen last week to say 'enough is enough'.
The meeting in Llanarth will allow members to discuss their thoughts on the consultation to be included in the NFU Cymru response.
NFU Cymru Ceredigion County Chairman, Tom Crowther said: “I know this has been said a few times over the past few years, but the next 12 months will be one of the most important years we will face as an industry. We all need to make our voices are heard and that we respond to this consultation, personally and collectively. This will shape the future of our industry so please come along and have your say.”
Anyone wishing to attend the meeting is asked to register beforehand by contacting the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.