Ceredigion is gearing up to host an international rally event that drew large crowds last year and provided a boost to the local economy.
Rali Ceredigion, returns to the county once again this year and will be held between 2 and 3 September, with cars travelling through Borth, Cwmerfyn near Penrhyncoch, Cwmystwyth, Llanafan, Clywedog, Nant y Moch and Aberystwyth town centre.
Residents who live along the competitive routes have been informed by letter and have been part of an extensive consultation and engagement process outlining what to expect during the event.
Ceredigion County Council says: “Rali Ceredigion is a privately organised event that generates economic benefits to Ceredigion, attracting spectators and competitors from far and wide to enjoy and spend time in our wonderful county.
“This is an international event that profiles Ceredigion at its very best, and the organisers ensure all carbon emissions associated with competing cars are responsibly offset in addition to pioneering a number of environmental initiatives.”
According to the council, in 2022, the hospitality sector reported significant occupancy rates over the event weekend, and the social media spread ensured our natural resources were put on the map, which has benefitted the wider tourism sector.
The organisers have also achieved FIA Environmental Accreditation and are keen to showcase new technologies in the sport.
Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “Ceredigion County Council welcomes both competitors and spectators to the Rali Ceredigion event again this year.
“The 2023 rallying event will build on the huge success of last year’s event, which attracted the best of British teams alongside international crews to our spectacular county.
“The event continues to deliver significant economic benefits to the local tourism and hospitality economies in Ceredigion with many of the county’s businesses employing workers in this industry.
“The organisers are fully committed in introducing new measures to reduce environmental impacts of the event, and as it stands it’s the only rallying event in the UK which runs to the FIA’s Environmental Management accreditation. We wish for everyone involved, from competitors, marshals, officials to spectators to enjoy in a safe and responsible way.”
Some residents along the route have complained about the road closures, but organisers have defended the planning of the event.
Speaking to the Cambrian News last month, Phil Pugh, chairman of the Rali Ceredigion organising team, said: “The organising team visits all residents and businesses on competitive sections up to three times before the event to liaise with them and work together to agree solutions to any access issues that are highlighted to us – this includes ensuring arrangements are made to accommodate carers working with elderly and vulnerable members of the community.
“This process began in January, will continue until August and has been extremely well received in all areas.”