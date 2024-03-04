LAMPETER came together over the weekend to celebrate Saint David.
The town parade began Ysgol Bro Pedr and was led by former town councillor, Rob Phillips, with a whole host of events held at the arts centre on the Trinity St David university campus.
Cor Merched Corisma yn rhan o’r adloniant (Supplied)
The town mayor and Ceredigion MP, Ben Lake, gave a brief welcome and were followed by a performance from Corisma Ladies Choir.
Ysgol Pro Bedr also performed folk dancing, choir and musical before a performance from Cwmann Male Voice Choir.