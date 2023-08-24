Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys councils have congratulated those receiving their GCSE results today.
Ceredigion Council said the GCSE examination results published today by the WJEC indicate that high standards are being achieved in Ceredigion schools.
97.2% of entries for WJEC examinations were graded A*-G; 68.6% achieved A*-C grades and 24.8% of the entries achieved A*-A grades.
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member with responsibility for the Schools’ Service, said: “Pupils in Ceredigion can be proud of their results once again. Schools faced, and continue to face, various challenges so maintaining standards is becoming increasingly difficult. Governors, school leaders, teachers and assistants need to be congratulated for their hard work, endurance and expertise. I would like to wish everyone the best of luck with their future choices, whichever path you take.”
Clive Williams, Corporate Lead officer for Schools added: “I would like to congratulate all our pupils on their efforts once again this year. It is reassuring to see such positive results which is a reflection of the effective collaboration between everyone who is part of each individual's educational journey. The tireless work of the staff across Ceredigion, the support of the parents/guardians and the perseverance of our young people is to be recognised and celebrated.”
Gwynedd
Gwynedd Council has also congratulated the county’s pupils on their success in their GCSE results.
Cllr Beca Brown, Cabinet Member for Education said: "These are very positive results and the pupils are to be warmly congratulated. We want to see every pupil succeeding and prospering. I would like to thank the teachers and schools’ staff for their constant hard work throughout the year.”
Garem Jackson, Head of Education said: “The GCSE results are very good this year and reflect the commitment of our young people. Many congratulations to them for their hard work and success.
“These excellent results reflect the emphasis placed in Gwynedd schools on inclusion, wellbeing, equal opportunity and the success of pupils as individuals.”
He added: "The results are very good in a number of subjects but especially in the following subjects: Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Welsh, Religious Studies, Physical Education, Music and French.”
The council said no information will be released about individual schools.
Powys
Powys learners who have received their GCSE and Level 2 qualification results today (Thursday, 24 August) have been congratulated on their achievements by the county council.
Powys County Council is very pleased to hear of the many learners who have achieved the results that they needed to take the next step on their career path be it in education, training or an apprenticeship.
Cllr Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “I send my warmest congratulations to our pupils who have received their GCSE and Level 2 qualification results today.
“I’m extremely proud of the achievements of all our learners and are delighted to hear the stories of their success.
“I want to thank everyone at schools who have supported their learners through their exams and also thank the families who have played a vital role in supporting and encouraging their children throughout their education.
“Looking forward, I would encourage all learners to seek advice and guidance on the wide range of post-16 learning opportunities available to them including the Chweched Powys Sixth form options.
“I wish all our learners the very best in their chosen next steps.”