Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Café Gallery has been transformed by Ceredigion printmakers, Charlotte Baxter and Marian Haf.
Marian, who works from the garden studio in her native corner of Ceredigion, takes inspiration from her life in rural West Wales to convey a belonging which is familiar to us all, the common desire to cherish the future whilst nourishing the past.
Charlotte, meanwhile, is drawn to the natural world around her, and the dynamic nature of the landscape, in particular the places where water meets the land, finding the contrast between these two elements deeply captivating.
The exhibition opened on 28 November and their work can be seen in the arts centre café area from now until Sunday, 2 February.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.