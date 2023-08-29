CEREDIGION County Council has released the full list of roads in the county that will become 20mph from later this month.
From 17 September, the default 20mph speed limit will come into force on certain roads across the country, but will not include a vast majority of the A44 and A487 trunk roads.
The Welsh Government passed legislation last July which will see the speed limit on residential, built-up streets reduced from 30mph to 20 throughout Wales.
There are no roads with restricted status in Ceredigion; the change is being introduced through the Traffic Regulation Order process.
The Welsh Government says it is changing the default speed limit in a bit to make streets safer by reducing the likelihood of collisions – and death or injury from them, although some roads will remain at 30mph and will be known as exceptions.
Ceredigion has already introduced 20mph speed limits in some areas like parts of Aberystwyth, Cardigan, New Quay and by many schools in the county - but the fresh changes will see another 370 locations move to the default lower speed limit.
Nearly 300 residents signed a petition opposing the move.
The petition, sent to Ceredigion County Council during the consultation process, said: “In a rural area such as Ceredigion reducing the speed to 20mph will not encourage active and sustainable travel, especially when bus services are reducing.
“There is already consistency in the 30mph in most residential areas.
“Ceredigion needs to stand against Welsh Government policies that are designed to have an adverse effect on our rural communities and increase the cost of rural businesses.”
A further 54 objections were received to the plans, along with smaller petitions from individual communities across the county.
The Welsh Government claims that 20mph default speed limit could save £92m a year and save up to 100 lives and 20,000 casualties in the next decade, and the plan has been backed by groups including Living Streets Cymru and Public Health Wales.
Deputy Minister for Climate Change, with responsibility for transport, Lee Waters said: “The evidence from around the world is very clear – reducing speed limits reduces collisions and saves lives. Slower speeds also help create a safer and more welcoming community, giving people the confidence to walk and cycle more, improving their health and wellbeing whilst protecting the environment.”
A full list of roads will appear in this Wednesday's Cambrian News.