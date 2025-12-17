The 2025 Gwobrau Caru Ceredigion Awards have celebrated the exceptional contributions and achievements of businesses, community projects, and individuals across the county.
Organised under the Caru Ceredigion banner, over 110 applications were received for the awards which included some new categories this year, with 40 finalists featuring across 12 categories. The event was a night of celebration and recognition, which saw County Councillors, officials, representatives from across the business world and community groups honour the exceptional efforts and accomplishments within the county.
The awards evening was held on 11 December at the Lampeter campus of University of Wales Trinity Saint David.
Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “The Caru Ceredigion Awards have truly showcased the heart and soul of our communities. Seeing so many individuals, groups, and businesses celebrated for their dedication and innovation reminds me exactly why these awards are so crucial. They don’t just recognise achievement — they inspire it. Whether it’s a community group breathing new life into a village hall, a young entrepreneur launching a bold new venture, or an event bringing neighbours together, these awards validate the extraordinary efforts being made every day. Seeing so many incredible stories shared last night reminds us how much can be achieved when we work together.”
The evening was hosted by S4C presenter Daf Wyn and ITV Cymru Wales journalist Nest Jenkins, who both hail from the county. The trophies that were presented to the winners on the evening were carefully crafted by Coleg Ceredigion Year 2 and 3 furniture students, along with Lampeter blacksmith Alec Page.
One of the highlights of the ceremony was the presentation of the Caru Ceredigion Award, which went to Aber Cycle Fest, and was the overall winner across the various categories.
Now in its 12th year, Aber Cycle Fest has grown into one of Wales’ most anticipated cycling celebrations, attracting elite riders and cycling enthusiasts from across the globe. The 2025 edition featured thrilling races in Aberaeron and Aberystwyth, transforming our towns into vibrant hubs of sporting excellence and community spirit. The festival has ignited a passion for cycling among the younger generation. This influence is evident in the success of local talents such as the Tarling brothers, Stevie Williams, and Lowri Richards, who are making their mark on the world stage. Their achievements reflect the festival’s lasting impact and its role in nurturing ambition and opportunity. Beyond the races, Aber Cycle Fest fosters a sense of pride and togetherness, showcasing Ceredigion at its very best. It demonstrates how sport can strengthen community bonds, promote healthy lifestyles, and put our county firmly on the map as a destination for world-class events.
A new category this year was Caru’ch Cymuned which provided an opportunity for communities to be recognised and celebrated for their community spirit within Ceredigion. There were seven applications from small villages, villages and towns, which were all awarded a Bronze Award as recognition of their effort and commitment to taking pride in where they live.
