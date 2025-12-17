Now in its 12th year, Aber Cycle Fest has grown into one of Wales’ most anticipated cycling celebrations, attracting elite riders and cycling enthusiasts from across the globe. The 2025 edition featured thrilling races in Aberaeron and Aberystwyth, transforming our towns into vibrant hubs of sporting excellence and community spirit. The festival has ignited a passion for cycling among the younger generation. This influence is evident in the success of local talents such as the Tarling brothers, Stevie Williams, and Lowri Richards, who are making their mark on the world stage. Their achievements reflect the festival’s lasting impact and its role in nurturing ambition and opportunity. Beyond the races, Aber Cycle Fest fosters a sense of pride and togetherness, showcasing Ceredigion at its very best. It demonstrates how sport can strengthen community bonds, promote healthy lifestyles, and put our county firmly on the map as a destination for world-class events.