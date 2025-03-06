Ceredigion-based upholsterer, Dr Ali Wright, is teaching her trade to the next generation.
Needle Rock Originals, a new venture from Needle Rock, is designed and manufactured in Ali’s Ceredigion workshop using locally sourced wood and time-honoured traditional upholstery.
Ali, who is soon to become an expert on the BBC’s ‘Money For Nothing’ programme, founded the upholstery business in 2013 with the aim of rescuing tired and unwanted furniture from landfill. Since then, Ali and the Needle Rock team have been reupholstering furniture for domestic, commercial and leisure sectors, drawing inspiration from Ceredigion’s natural beauty.
“We have been creating beautiful bespoke furniture, emphasising quality and creating a legacy for our customers to hand down to their future generations ever since we opened the workshop,” explains Ali.
“However, with these skills and a growing team, including two wonderful apprentices who have forged their careers with us, we feel now is the time to create something different, something fresh yet timeless and that’s where Needle Rock Originals comes in.”
The first piece from Needle Rock Originals is the Aber Chaise.
“100’s of pieces of furniture have passed through our workshop over the years,” explains Ali, “and our favourites have always been the chaise longue.
“It is a classic, steeped in history and luxury and has long been the seat of choice for the decadent and the distinguished, offering a perfect fusion of aristocratic elegance and leisurely indulgence.
“Our chaise will be a new take on heirloom furniture. Crafted with time-honoured practices, we are taking all the best bits of the chaises we’ve seen, and making our very own. Made with skill, love and attention to detail, the Aber Chaise takes more than 100 hours to build, and is built to last for more than 100 years.”
A passionate supporter of apprenticeships within her business, Ali recently trained two young people in the craft of upholstery, Rosie and Jason, who work alongside Ali in the Needle Rock workshop. Plans are progressing for them to run the business when Ali decides it’s time to step aside.
Ali added: “Our long-term vision is not to just have furniture lasting more than 100 years but to provide a Needle Rock Training Academy that lasts just as long, giving young people the opportunity to thrive in a craft-orientated career.”