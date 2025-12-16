Morgan & Davies has scooped a gold award from industry experts and been named the best estate agent in Ceredigion.
This is the seventh time in recent years Morgan & Davies has won the British Property Award for Ceredigion, with previous wins in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2024.
These wins go alongside the 2017 Regional Gold Winner Estate Agent in Wales, and 2018 Regional Silver Winner Estate Agent in Wales.
Morgan & Davies directors praised their dedicated and hardworking staff and clients following the win.
They said: "We are incredibly proud to announce that Morgan & Davies Estate Agents Have won the gold award for Best Estate Agent in Ceredigion for 2025.
"The Directors extend their heartfelt thanks to our dedicated, exceptional, and hardworking staff. Your commitment under high pressure and your willingness to go above and beyond ensures our clients receive the very best service.
"This achievement demonstrates that our team has once again outperformed the local competition, meeting the rigorous 25-point criteria of the British Property Awards. Their recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to providing top-tier service to all clients.
"We are also deeply grateful to our clients, whose trust and confidence in us over the years make accomplishments like this possible.
With our expertise experience and full market exposure, we continue to provide leading results for everyone looking to sell their property. The statistics don’t lie — we deliver the best."
Morgan & Davies has now been shortlisted for a number of national awards which will be announced later in the year.
The British Property Awards provide agents throughout the UK with an invaluable opportunity to compare the service that they provide against the service provided by their local, regional and national competition.
Morgan & Davies has offices in Lampeter, Aberaeron and Carmarthen and covers the whole of Ceredigion.
