WI members from across Ceredigion came together for the federation's county rally at Llwyncelyn Village Hall.
Over 200 items of craft, cookery and floral art kept judges very busy at the ally on Saturday, 20 May.
Many visitors were amazed at the quality, variety and inventiveness of the entries, and organisers were very pleased to see the enthusiasm and numbers of entries returning to pre-pandemic levels.
It was wonderful to see the skills both old and new being demonstrated so effectively and giving ideas for new things for everyone to try, organisers said.
