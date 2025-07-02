Aberystwyth Printmakers’ new chairperson will hit the ground running with an open day on 16 August.
“Our Brogerddan workshop will be open to celebrate print making in many forms,’ Jude Macklin explained.
“Come and see demonstrations from 10am-4pm. We’re here to encourage people in mid Wales in print-making techniques.”
Jude, who has taught printmaking for most of her career through Life Long Courses and at Aberystwyth’s School of Art, added: “Being chairperson for the group is demanding but fun.
“There is a lot to do, but we have a team of dedicated directors who all work hard to organise courses, workshops and exhibitions.”
A group of postgraduate students from Aberystwyth University set up Aberystwyth Printmakers in the 1980s. Re-established in 2004, it has gone from strength-to-strength ever since, with annual exhibitions here and abroad.
“We have worked with print groups from across the world including Australia, New Zealand and China. From our Welsh roots to our contemporary approach, Aberystwyth Printmakers has evolved while maintaining a distinct identity.”
Jude also fosters greater collaboration with other Welsh print groups.
“We are aiming to develop an all-Wales annual exhibition, and tour to other countries,” she explained.
“At the moment we are in negotiation with Swansea Print workshop, Wrexham and Cardiff.”
Jude is also working on sustainable printing methods.
“We want to secure environmental sustainability. This drive forward means we are developing a workshop which explores non-toxic and eco-friendly practises.”
Aberystwyth Printmakers are volunteers and run the workshop as a friendly, inclusive venture.
“We are committed to balancing artistic tradition with innovative, community engagement and professional excellence.
“We have been working with scientists from IBERS at Aberystwyth University on an art /science collaboration. This project will result in an exhibition, ‘Ar Lan y Mor’ at Aberystwyth Art Centre.”
Looking further ahead, when Aberystwyth Printmakers will move from its temporary workshop at Brogerddan back into the newly restored Old College, Jude said: “This exciting development means we will be at the centre of cultural activity in Aberystwyth.
“We have a lot to do before then and want to encourage more young people to get involved, so if you feel print making is something you would like to do, please come along on 16 August.”
Visit the printmakers’ website for opportunities and more about the open day at Brogerddan (10am-4pm).
